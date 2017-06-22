TSPSC Gurukulam TGT,PGT, PD result 2017 declared, check vacancy list

The TSPSC Gurukulam TGT,PGT, PD result 2017 result has been declared. The results are available on the official website. The TSPSC conducted the screening test on May 31. The main examination for the TGT will be held on July 20, 21 and 22.

There is a shortfall in the selection of candidates in the 1:15 ratio with respect to certain categories. The main examination for the PGT, and PD that is physical director will be held on July 18.

TSPSC Gurukulam vacancy details:

Post Graduate Teachers in Residential Educational Institutions Societies- 921

Physical Director (School) in Residential Educational Institutions Societies- 6

Trained Graduate Teachers in Residential Educational Institutions Societies- 4362

Physical Education Teachers in Residential Educational Institutions Societie- 616

Art Teachers in Residential Educational Institutions Societies- 372

Craft Teachers in Residential Educational Institutions Societies- 43

Music Teachers in Residential Educational Institutions Societies- 197

How to check TSPSC Gurukulam result 2017

Go to tspsc.gov.in .

. Click on the result link

There will be three PDF files for PGT, TGT and PD result

Click the desired link

Enter roll number

Submit

Download

Take a printout

