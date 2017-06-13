TSPSC Group 2 exam 2016 results stayed by High Court

The Hyderabad High Court has stayed the result of the TSPSC Group 2 exam 2016 results. The stay was granted on the Telangana State Public Services Commission Group 2 exam after a PIL alleging irregularities was filed in the High Court.

The PIL stated that there was gross violation of rules in the conduct of the examination. Opposition parties and several others have alleged the exams were not held in a fair manner ever since the result came out.

Allegations that some candidates, who used whiteners to make corrections and bubbled again on the OMR sheets, appeared on the list of selected merit candidates, it was also stated.

This is a major setback for youth who have been waiting for jobs for the past 3 years. The government had issued notification for 1032 posts. Nearly 5.65 lakh candidates had appeared for the exam. Over 3000 candidates were invited for the interview round after results were announced in the first week of June.

OneIndia News