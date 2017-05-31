TSICET 2017 Results to be declared today, how to check

The TSICET 2017 Results will be declared today. According to a notification on the official site, the results will be declared at 4 pm. Students can check the results on the official website once they are announced.

Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TSICET) is conducted for admission into master level professional courses like MBA and MCA of all the universities in Telangana State and their affiliated colleges for the academic year 2017-18.

Students can check their results on icet.tsche.ac.in. This test is being conducted by Kakatiya University, Warangal on behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education, Hyderabad. TSICET examination was conducted on May 18 from 10.00 AM to 12.30 PM.

How to check TSICET 2017 Results

Log on to the website icet.tsche.ac.in

Click the results link

Enter relevant details

See result

Take a printout

OneIndia News