TSDEECET 2017 merit list, results declared, all you should know

The TSDEECET 2017 merit list and results have been declared. The Telangana State Diploma in Elementary Education Common entrance Test (TSDEECET - 2017) merit list and results are available on the official website.

TSDEECET 2017 is conducted by Department of School Education, Government of Telangana for candidates who intend to take admission into two years Diploma in Elementary Education (D.EL.Ed) in Government District Institutes of Education & Training (DIETs) and Private Elementary Teacher Training Institutions in the state. The merit list, results and other details are available on Tsdeecet.cgg.gov.in.

How to check TSDEECET 2017 merit list

Log on to Tsdeecet.cgg.gov.in

Result Lists of all Candidates - Medium Wise

Telugu Medium

Urdu Medium

English Medium (With Regional Language Telugu)

English Medium (With Regional Language Urdu)

Merit List of Qualified Candidates - Medium Wise

Telugu Medium

Urdu Medium

English Medium (With Regional Language Telugu)

English Medium (With Regional Language Urdu)

View

Take a printout

OneIndia News