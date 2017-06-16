TS TET 2017 on July 23, important dates to know and vacancies

The TS TET 2017 will be held on July 23. Earlier a detailed notification had been issued. The Commission had announced that the exam will be conducted on July 23, 2017 for 8792 teaching posts in the state. The application process for the same will begin by June 13. The exam will be conducted in two part- Paper 1 which will be held from 9.30 am to 12 pm and Paper 2 which will be held from 2.30 pm to 5 pm.

TSPSC will also organise a help desk for candidates from June 12 to 23, 2017. Last year, the exam was conducted in the month of May.

TS TET 2017 important dates:

TSPSC TET 2017 detailed notification: June 12

Apply from: June 13

Last date to submit application form: June 23

Fee payment- July 12 to 22

Download hall ticket: July 17

Exam date: July 23

Result date: August 5

The notification for Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test for the appointment of Teachers in the 31 districts of Telangana State for Classes I to VIII was released.

Those interested will have to apply before June 23.

Candidates should read the complete advertisement to know the recruitment details including details of posts, important dates, eligibility criteria, educational qualification, age limit, selection criteria, how to apply among other details.

Telangana State TET Vacancy Details:

Name of the Examination: Telangana State Teacher Eligibility Test (TSTET, 2017)

Class I to V

Class VI to VII

Selection Process: Candidates will be selected based on TS-TET score and written test in Teacher Recruitment Test (TRT).

Application Fee: Candidates have to pay Rs. 200/- only for Paper-I or only for Paper-II or for both through TS online or Payment Gateway centres.

How to Apply for TSTET 2017

The candidates who are eligible should apply online through the website tstet.cgg.gov.in between 13-06-2017 to 23-06-2017.

Instructions to Apply Online

Before applying online candidates should have scanned copies of photograph & signature.

Log on through the website tstet.cgg.gov.in .

. Read the Notification, Information Bulletin & Instructions carefully.

Click on "Payment" & make the payment.

Click on "Application Submission".

Fill all the details carefully & Submit the form.

Now take printout of online application for future use.

OneIndia News