TS TET 2017: Notification out, know how to apply before June 23

The notification for the TS TET 2017 has been released. The notification for Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test for the appointment of Teachers in the 31 districts of Telangana State for Classes I to VIII was released.

Those interested will have to apply before June 23.

Candidates should read the complete advertisement to know the recruitment details including details of posts, important dates, eligibility criteria, educational qualification, age limit, selection criteria, how to apply among other details.

Telangana State TET Vacancy Details:

Name of the Examination: Telangana State Teacher Eligibility Test (TSTET, 2017)

Class I to V

Class VI to VII

Selection Process: Candidates will be selected based on TS-TET score and written test in Teacher Recruitment Test (TRT).

Application Fee: Candidates have to pay Rs. 200/- only for Paper-I or only for Paper-II or for both through TS online or Payment Gateway centres.

How to Apply for TSTET 2017

The candidates who are eligible should apply online through the website tstet.cgg.gov.in between 13-06-2017 to 23-06-2017.

Instructions to Apply Online

Before applying online candidates should have scanned copies of photograph & signature.

Log on through the website tstet.cgg.gov.in .

. Read the Notification, Information Bulletin & Instructions carefully.

Click on "Payment" & make the payment.

Click on "Application Submission".

Fill all the details carefully & Submit the form.

Now take printout of online application for future use.

Important Dates:

Download of TSTET Information Bulletin, Detailed Notification, etc 12-06-2017 onwards Starting Date to Apply Online 13-06-2017 Last Date to Apply Online

23-06-2017 Starting Date for Payment of Fee at TS Online or Payment Gateway 12-06-2017 Last Date for Payment of Fee at TS Online or Payment Gateway 22-06-2017 Date for Downloading of Hall Tickets 17-07-2017 onwards Date of Examination 23-07-2017 Time of Paper-I 9.30 am to 12.00 noon Time of Paper-II 2.30 pm to 5.00 pm Date for Declaration of Results 05-08-2017

