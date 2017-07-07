TS SSC Supplementary results 2017 declared, how to check

The TS SSC Supplementary results 2017 have been declared. The results have been declared on the official website. The supplementary examination is held for studens who fail to pass the Secondary School Certification (SSC) or class 10 exam held by the Board in March. BSE Telangana then gave a month time to the students to re-appear for the supply exam in June.

The Board of Secondary Education, Telangana has published the result of SSC advance supplementary exam results 2017 at manabadi.com and results2.bsetelangana.org.

How to check TS SSC 10th supply results 2017

Go to bse.telangana.gov.in , cgg.gov.in and examresults.net

, and Click on SSC 2017 results

Enter roll number and other details

View result

Take a printout

OneIndia News