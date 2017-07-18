TS Ed CET 2017 answer key tomorrow, final result on July 28

The answer keys for the TS Ed CET 2017 will be released tomorrow. The Osmania University had conducted the exam on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE). The answer keys will be available on the official website.

Candidates can send their objections to the answer key by July 22. The final result will be declared on July 28. The answer keys will be available on osmania.ac.in.

Meanwhile the Osmania University BE result 2017 will be declared on July 19. The resuls once declared can be checked on the official website. This information was made known on the Twitter handle of the university.

OneIndia News