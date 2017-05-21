TS ECET results 2017 declared, download rank card, final keys with remarks

The TS ECET results 2017 have been declared on the official website. The rank card and final keys with remarks are now available. The Jawaharlal Nehru Technical University Hyderabad (JNTUH) had announced that the results for the Telangana Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET) will be declared May 20. Candidates can check their results from the official website and this page for updates.

The examination was conducted for Diploma holders and for BSc (Mathematics) degree holders for admission to Bachelor of Education (BE), Bachelor of Technology (BTech) and Bachelor of Pharmacy (BPharm) courses in the state from the academic term of 2017-18. The TS ECET results 2017 will be available on the official website, ecet.tsche.ac.in. Follow the page for updates.

The exam was conducted on May 6, 2017 by JNTUH on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education.

Question papers, preliminary keys, response sheets and objections are already available on the official site for candidates to cross-check their answers. The time for raising objections, however, is over.

OneIndia News