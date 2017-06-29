TS EAMCET 2017 Seat Allotment Result released, how to check

The TS EAMCET 2017 Seat Allotment Result has been declared. Candidates who had participated in TS Eamcet counseling can check their allotted colleges through SMS and E-mail.

Those candidates who applied can check their seat allotment at tseamcet.nic.in. The Exam was held on May 12, 2017, for the admission into Various streams of Engineering, Pharmacy and Agriculture. The seat allotment of TS EAMCET will be done based on the rank scored by the student

Aspirants have to check TS EAMCET admission details college wise. Candidates will get their Telangana Eamcet 2017 Seat Allotment results through SMS to their mobiles for Engineering, Pharmacy, and Agricultures. After obtaining the results the candidates are suggested to visit their allotted college before the last date along with the required documents.

Students who are not satisfied with the allotted college can apply for the second phase of counseling notification which we will be announced shortly. for more information one can contact the HLC(Help Line Centre).

How to check TS Eamcet 2017 Seat Allotment Result:

Go to tseamcet.nic.in

Check TS Eamcet Seat Allotment link.

Click on the link

Fill in details.

Admission letter will be displayed

Download

Take a printout

OneIndia News