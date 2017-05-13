TS EAMCET 2017: Official answers keys will be available here very soon

The answer keys of the Telangana EAMCET 2017 will be available soon on the official website. The examinations were conducted on May 12 2017. The results of the TS EAMCET will also be available soon on the official website along with the ranks for the Engineering, Medical and Agriculture examination.

The official answer keys would be available soon on the website eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

The entrance exam for the TS EAMCET Engineering, Agriculture & Medical Common Entrance Test is conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad.

This year the paper comprised 80 questions from Mathematics, 40-40 questions from physics and chemistry. Once the official answer keys are released, then the candidate will be able to analyse how much they can score in the examinations.

How to check:

Log into the official website of TS EAMCET - eamcet.tsche.ac.in

- The answer keys will be available at the download link

Once you access it the answers can be downloaded

Take a print out

OneIndia News