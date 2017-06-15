TS DOST seat allotment 2017, degree allotment result declared, how to check

The TS DOST seat allotment 2017 and degree seat allotment result for Degree Online Services of Telangana (DOST) 2017-18 admissions has been released now by DOST Telangana, Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE). Candidates can go to the official website to download their DOST allotment letter.

Degree Online Services of Telangana (DOST) seat allotment 2017 covers over 1200 colleges and six universities, including Palamuru University, Satavahana University, Telangana University, Mahatma Gandhi University, Kakatiya University, & Osmania University.

The candidates may visit dost.cgg.gov.in official website to download their DOST allotment letter.

The 2nd phase web options can be filled from 21 to 24 June, while the second seat allotment list will be out on 28 June.

Students have two choices- either to accept the allotted seat or to participate in the further rounds of seat allotment. Those students satisfied with the DOST first seat allotment will have to report to the concerned college to confirm the admission by paying the college admission fee. The College will verify the documents and the Principal of the College will confirm the admission by issuing a printed slip. The last date for reporting to the college is June 20.

OneIndia News