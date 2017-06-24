TS DOST seat allotment 2017: 2nd phase registration on June 25, seat allotment on this date

The TS DOST seat allotment 2017 second phase registrations will begin on June 25. The second phase of the seat allotment will be done on July 3. The second phase registration and web counselling for admissions into degree course through the Degree Online Services, Telangana (DOST) will be from June 25 to 30.

Candidates can register afresh and can also exercise their web options.

The second phase of seat allotment will be done on July 3 and candidates have to report to allotted colleges from July 3 to 7. The class work of first semester will commence from July 3.

The degree allotment result had been declared on dost.cgg.gov.in on June 14.

Students had two choices- either to accept the allotted seat or to participate in the further rounds of seat allotment. Those students satisfied with the DOST first seat allotment had to report to the concerned college to confirm the admission by paying the college admission fee. The College will verify the documents and the Principal of the College will confirm the admission by issuing a printed slip. The last date for reporting to the college was June 20.

OneIndia News