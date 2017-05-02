Trust deficit plagues AIADMK merger, Panneerselvam to begin statewide tour

The warring factions of the AIADMK are yet to sail past the trust deficit. With affidavits supporting Sasikala Natarajan emerging from the Edappadi Palanisamy camp, the Panneerselvam camp is unwilling to trust. Accusing Panneerselvam camp of making new demands every day, the Edappadi Palanisamy camp is unwilling to give in. As the end result, the talks have now hit a roadblock.

Even as talks are going nowhere, Panneerselvam is all set to go on a statewide tour. The former Chief Minister is all set to strengthen his supporter base for the upcoming local body polls. Meanwhile, Edappadi Palanisamy has been meeting district chiefs of the AIADMK in an attempt to secure his support base.

Both factions have now hardened their stance. While Edappadi Palanisamy camp yielded to Panneerselvam's demands of distancing Sasikala and her family from the party, they have not officially expelled her. This has come as a cause of concern to Panneerselvam camp. Their demand for a CBI probe into Jayalalithaa's death has been rejected by the Palanisamy camp citing a petition in court. With affidavits supporting Sasikala's appointment becoming public, Panneerselvam camp now suspects motive of the merger.

Even as talks are put on the backburner for now, both factions have started putting their affidavits together to be submitted to the election commission in the AIADMK symbol row. In his meeting with the district secretaries, Chief Minister Edappadi Palanisamy is said to have asked functionaries to produce affidavits supporting Sasikala Natarajan and this has come as a cause of concern to the other faction. The Panneerselvam camp is on the verge of calling off the merger talks if their demands are not met and more such affidavits are unearthed.

The Tamil Nadu chief minister is holding a cabinet meet on Tuesday and these issues are likely to be addressed there as well.

