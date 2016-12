Muzaffarnagar, Dec 21: A truck carrying liquor worth over Rs 50 lakh has gone missing after being dispatched to Agra from a distillery here, police said today.

The vehicle that left Shahshadilal Distillery in Mansurpur has been missing since December 15, the distillery manager Bhagat Singh has alleged.

The driver of the truck, Hari Om, is also missing, police said, adding that they are investigating the case.

