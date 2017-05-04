TRS to back BJP's presidential candidate, but with a clause

Hyderabad: The Telangana Rashtra Samithi Party on Thursday said that it will support the Bharatiya Janata Party candidate for Presidential elections that is scheduled to be held in July.

Member of Parliament and TRS leader Jithender Reddy said that the party will support the BJP candidate but on one condition. He asked the Central government to work for the welfare of Telangana. The MP said that TRS will support if the Central government is in favour of the state.

The party warned of turning the table against the Union government if it fails to work for the welfare of the state.

Reddy said that if it is good both for the Centre and the state then we will support the BJP candidate.

It is to remind that the tenure of President Pranab Mukherjee will end in July,On the other hand, the oppositions are not leaving any chance to fight for the Presidential polls.

Congress, to be in precise had gathered all other opposition leaders to fight for the polls. The party president who had been out of the news for quite some time is now expected to meet Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati, Trinamool Congress Party head Mamata Banerjee and even the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's president M K Stalin.

According to reports, Sonia had already met National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Wednesday.

Following the party president's steps, vice-president Rahul Gandhi is also believed to be on toes. He met Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav. Then again, Sonia had spoken to Mulayam Singh Yadav and Rashtriya Janata Dal head Lalu Prasad Yadav.

In recent developments, Sonia who had a chat with CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, had directed him to seek support from the rival party in Odisha Biju Janata Dal Party chief Naveen Patnaik who won 32, 500 votes in the last elections.

She also is believed to had met NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and CPI's D Raja on joining hands together to pressurise BJP in the Presidential polls.

As of now, the united opposition which is likely to be formed claim that the polls might be an acid test.

Now the people may wonder that the day when all party lehar (wave) is going to be against Modi lehar.

OneIndia News