Troubles mount for TTV Dinakaran, now ED files case

The enforcement directorate on Tuesday filed a case against TTV Dinakaran for money laundering. Following the investigations by the Delhi crime branch police in the alleged election commission bribery row, the enforcement directorate has now booked him for illegal money transaction.

The move comes as a blow to TTV Dinakaran who is currently in judicial custody. Sasikala Natarajan's nephew faces charges of conspiring with alleged middleman Sukesh Chandrasekhar to bribe election commission of India officials to receive a favourable verdict in the AIADMK symbol row case. A Delhi court on Monday sent TTV Dinakaran and his aide Mallikarjuna to judicial custody till May 15.

The enforcement directorate's case against TTV Dinakaran comes after the Delhi crime branch police traced the illegal channels through which money was transacted. The arrest of a hawala operator from Delhi airport led police to the crucial link between TTV Dinakaran and Sukesh Chandrasekhar. The Delhi police have collected ample evidence to prove that money was routed through illegal channels.

Picking off from the Delhi crime branch's investigations, the enforcement directorate has now registered a case. The money routes involve more than two states and a central agency like the enforcement directorate will make investigations easier without problems of jurisdiction, it is expected. The police had arrested Naresh, a hawala operative who hails from Chandni Chowk in Old Delhi in connection with the case. The Delhi police had found Rs 1.3 crore on Sukesh Chandrashekhar on the day of his arrest and this money is said to have been transferred through illegal routes.

OneIndia News