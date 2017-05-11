Trouble for TMC: ED begins probe into Narada sting case

Trouble has mounted for Trinamool Congress leaders as Enforcement Directorate on Thursday began probe into the alleged Narada sting case registered under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

According to reports, the ED has summoned Narada News founder Mathew Samuel for the investigation.

The Narada sting was conducted under the supervision of Narada News founder Mathew Samuel over a period of two years. Mathew approached several TMC ministers, asking them for favours in return of money. The Narada sting tapes were released to different news organisations before the 2016 assembly elections in West Bengal.

The Central Bureau of Investigation had already registered FIRs in the case naming 13 accused persons including senior TMC leaders Mukul Roy and Madan Mitra. The FIRs have been lodged under the Prevention of Corruption Act and for conspiracy.

TMC leaders seen in the footage:

Firhad Hakim, Mukul Rai, Saugata Roy, Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Sultan Ahmed, Subrata Mukherjee, Subhendu Adhikari, Sovan Chatterjee, MP Aparupa Poddar, Madan Mitra, Iqbal Ahmed, Prasun Banerjee and HMS Mirza. Alleging political vendetta, Mamata Banerjee-led TMC has said that the CBI is acting at the behest of the Modi government to target its leaders

(with agencies inputs )