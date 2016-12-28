Trivandrum airport website hacked by 'Kashmir Cheetah', restored

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 28: The website of the Thiruvananthapuram airport which was hacked on Wednesday morning have been restored. Cyber security officials who were investigating the matter have managed to restore the site briefly after it was hacked by a group called the Kashmir Cheetah.

A message on the website read, 'Mess with the Best' read a message from a group called the Pakistan Cyber Attackers. The message on the websites read, "Website stamped by Kashmiri Cheetah."

The hacking according to preliminary investigations suggest took place in the wee hours of Wednesday.

The message read, 'Hacked. Team: Pakistan Cyber Attackers. We are unbeatable. Mess with the best, die like the rest.' Cyber security officials immediately took note of the matter and began investigations. "There is no clarity on who is behind the hack," said an Intelligence Bureau official from Kerala.

The websites that was hacked was: trivandrumairport.com.

Work is underway to restore the website which have crucial information about flight timings. Investigations too are on in full swing to find out who is behind the incident.

Cyber security officials who are working on the case say that it appears the hackers are not locals. It appears to have been done from outside Kerala. All angles are being probed at the moment, but the first priority is to restore the website, the official added.

