Tripura Govt opposes Centre's rule on restriction of sale of cattle for slaughter

The Tripura Government on Wednesday joined the states which are opposing the Centre's order on the ban on the sale of cattle for slaughter at animal markets.

The Left government in the Northeast led by Manik Sarkar took the call after Kerala Government expressed outrage against the Central government's notification on ban on the sale of cattle for slaughter.

On Tuesday former Union minister and Congress MP Vincent H Pala had urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to lift ban on the sale of cattle for slaughter at animal markets in tribal and beef consuming states like Meghalaya.

He said the new rules should be rolled back as only Parliament can amend the relevant act and states must be consulted before any decision in that regards as it also affects the federal functions on the subject matter.

In fact, the protest gainst the Centre's notification has turned ugly with the attack on IIT-Madras scholar for organising beef fest on the campus. In Kerala, student organisations affiliated to Congress and CPM organised beef fest all over Kerala.

OneIndia News