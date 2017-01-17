Tripura CM slams Mamata for dragging his name in chit fund scams

Bengaluru, Jan 17: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Sarkar on Tuesday alleged that his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee dragged his name into the Sharada, Narada and Rose Valley graft cases "just to save her skin" and dismissed it as political "narrowness".

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee had alleged that Sarkar and Tripura Social Welfare Minister Bijita Nath were involved with some chit fund groups, but the investigating agency did not initiate any action against them.

"Just to save her skin from Sharada, Narada and Rose Valley cases, she (Banerjee) is saying all these things. I am an open book and a slate. This is political... what should I say narrowness. Please don't try to equate me with Mamata, I am sorry," he said.

On national politics, the Tripura Chief Minister claimed federalism has weakened in the nearly three years of Narendra Modi government at the Centre, especially after the Planning Commission was done away with.

"Weakening of federalism is going to take place gradually. That is a very bad thing. One party show. This is an authoritarian trend. Look at how federalism is being weakened. One such example is disbanding of the Planning Commission," he said at a meet-the-press programme.

Sarkar said the only alternative to BJP is the third front where the Left and all democratic forces join hands, but the opportune time has not arrived yet.

"What is the alternative to BJP? It is the Left and the democratic forces. It will not come out of the blue. It shall have to be developed. For now, it is weak. It takes time to be a force to reckon with," he said.

Asked whether a third front is possible to take on BJP in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh election, Sarkar said some sort of adjustment may take place between parties.

PTI