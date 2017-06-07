TBSE Class 12th result 2017 declared, here is how you check

The Tripura Board TBSE Class 12th result 2017 for commerce and arts has been declared. The results will be available are available official website once announced.

The TBSE Class 12 Exam 2017 were conducted from March 2 to April 8.

Around 27,695 students appeared for the TBSE Higher Secondary Class 12 examination this year. The results once declared would be available at tbse.in or tripura.nic.in

How to check the Tripura Board TBSE Higher Secondary Class 12 results 2017:

Log on to website tripura.nic.in or tbse.in

or Click on TBSE Higher Secondary Arts and Commerce Result - Year 2017

Enter roll number number

Submit

View result

Take a printout

