Tripura announces Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia for slain soldiers' families

Agartala, Dec 29 The Tripura government announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh and government jobs to the families of two soldiers who were killed last month in Jammu and Kashmir, a minister said here on Thursday.

Wife of martyr Sambhu Satmura who died in a land mine blast in Jammu Kashmir, pays her last respects to him during his cremation at village Subhas Nagar in Agartala, Tripura.

"The state cabinet in its meeting on Wednesday decided to provide jobs to the wives of the slain soldiers and an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh," Tripura Finance Minister Bhanulal Saha told IANS.

He said 34-year-old Border Security Force soldier Sambhu Satmura was killed in a landmine blast along the India-Pakistan border in Poonch district on November 22. On November 29, the Indian Army's 36-years-old Naik Chitta Ranjan Debbarma along with his six colleagues were killed in a gun battle with militants at an army camp in Nagrota, 15 km from Jammu.

Story first published: Thursday, December 29, 2016, 9:42 [IST]
