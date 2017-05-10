"Muslims will not allow conspiracy against India to succeed"

The Muslims are an equal partner in making a New India said a delegation that met with the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi at New Delhi. The Muslim delegation said that terrorism is a major challenge and also expressed a common resolve fight the problem with all their might.

The comments were made during an interaction between Modi and leaders of the Jamiat Ulema-i-Hind. Modi said that the new generation in India must not be allowed to fall victim to the rising global tide of extremism.

The members of the delegation expressed hope that the "nationwide trust" that he has among the people will ensure prosperity and well-being of all segments of society, the statement said. They said that the Muslim community is keen to be an equal partner in the making of the 'New India.'

According to a statement from the PMO, they added that it is the Muslim community's responsibility that under no circumstances should anyone compromise the nation's security or well-being. They said the Muslim community would never allow any conspiracy against India to succeed.

Meanwhile the PM urged the community not to politicise the triple talaq issue. Modi said India's speciality has been its unity in diversity, it added. On Triple Talaq, the Prime Minister reiterated that the Muslim community should not allow this issue to be politicised, a statement read.He urged the delegation members to take the responsibility for initiating reform in this regard, the PMO said. The delegation members appreciated the Prime Minister s stand on the issue of Triple Talaq, the statement said.

OneIndia News