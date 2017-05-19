Triple Talaq: Muslim woman threatens to commit suicide if justice denied

A Muslim woman from Uttarakhand has made a video in bid to seek help after her husband gave her triple talaq.

Written by:
Subscribe to Oneindia News

A victim of Triple Talaq from Uttarakhand has threatened that she will either commit suicide or convert into Hinduism if justice is not prevailed.

The victim Shamim Jahan who has been divorced by her husband Asif inside Gadarpur police station has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Supreme Court to get her justice or else she will take some extreme step.

Several Muslim women, who have claimed to be a victim of the 'patriarchal' practice, have appealed to PM Modi to get rid of the divorce system prevailing in the community.

Jahan has been married to Asif for 12 years. However, Asif divorced her right after four years of marriage. After some counselling and Halala period for 40 days, the duo were reunited. But he started physically abusing her.

OneIndia News

Read more about:

triple talaq, muslim, women, suicide, convert, justice, narendra modi, uttarakhand

Story first published: Friday, May 19, 2017, 12:52 [IST]
Other articles published on May 19, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK