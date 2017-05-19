Triple Talaq: Muslim woman threatens to commit suicide if justice denied

A victim of Triple Talaq from Uttarakhand has threatened that she will either commit suicide or convert into Hinduism if justice is not prevailed.

Udham Singh Nagar: #TripleTalaq victim threatens to commit suicide if not given justice, requests PM Modi & & the Supreme Court #Uttarakhand pic.twitter.com/tyIAWudSEp — ANI (@ANI_news) May 19, 2017

The victim Shamim Jahan who has been divorced by her husband Asif inside Gadarpur police station has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Supreme Court to get her justice or else she will take some extreme step.

Several Muslim women, who have claimed to be a victim of the 'patriarchal' practice, have appealed to PM Modi to get rid of the divorce system prevailing in the community.

Jahan has been married to Asif for 12 years. However, Asif divorced her right after four years of marriage. After some counselling and Halala period for 40 days, the duo were reunited. But he started physically abusing her.

OneIndia News