Triple talaq is inhumane, govt should protect Muslim women: Shabana Azmi

Ludhiana, May 22: On Sunday, noted actor and activist Shabana Azmi said that triple talaq is inhumane and violates the basic rights of every Muslim woman.

She added that it is the duty of the government to protect the rights of Muslim women and there should be no two opinions on the issue of abolishing triple talaq system.

"Triple talaq is inhumane and violates the basic rights of every Muslim woman," she told reporters in the city.

"This triple talaq system is totally inhumane and deprives the Muslim women of their right to empowerment or equality," she said.

The multiple-time national award winner added that "even the holy Quran does not permit triple talaq anywhere".

There is a raging debate in the country on the issue of triple talaq. The Supreme Court has reserved its verdict on a batch of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of triple talaq.

Earlier, addressing a function in the city, she said the only true way to measure a society's progress is by seeing how empowered its women are.

"The women who get empowered must make efforts to empower other women. They must create support groups," she opined.

OneIndia News