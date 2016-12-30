Triple talaq goes tech-savvy: Now valid on email, phones and messsages

Bengaluru, Dec 30: There is a raging debate on triple talaq and the Supreme Court of India too has seized off the matter. But Islamic seminaries in Deoband have decided to go ahead and state that triple talaq over the phone is valid. The fatwa says that triple talaq can be pronounced through emails and messages too.

From Islamic point of view, triple talaq pronounced by the husband to his wife over phone would be valid, the Fatwa department of the seminary has said. Maulana Arshad Farooqi of the department, however, clarified that divorce over phone would be valid only if the husband is in his senses.

Farooqi goes on to state that the husband can also divorce his wife through a letter, email or even a message. He says that in this age of technology, divorce through such electronic communication is necessary provided the same is verified that it was pronounced by the husband.

The SC is hearing a matter pertaining to triple talaq in which it has been sought to declare the practise as illegal. The court has sought the opinion of the Union government on the subject as well.

The government is in favour of declaring this process as illegal. However, the All India Muslim Law Personal Board has objected and says that this practise must continue.

OneIndia News