Bhubaneswar, Jan 13: Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay was admitted to a jail hospital in Odisha following a court order, said an official on Friday. A special CBI court here on Thursday sent Bandopadhyay to judicial custody for 14 days after rejecting his bail petition.

"He has been kept under observation in the jail hospital. There are no major health problems," said Jharpara jail Superintendent Rabindra Nath Swain. Nayna Bandyopadhyay, the TMC MP's wife, had pleaded the court to allow her husband to stay in hospital given his deteriorating health condition.

Bandyopadhyay was arrested for his alleged involvement in the Rose Valley chit fund scam. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) presented the TMC MP in the special CBI court here after his remand period ended on Thursday. Another TMC MP Tapas Pal, who was also arrested in the same scam, also remained in judicial custody.

IANS