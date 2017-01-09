Trinamool intensifies 'remove Modi' campaign

Kolkata/New Delhi, Jan 9: Upping the ante against BJP-led Central government over demonetisation and "vendetta politics", the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress on Monday launched a three-day countrywide protest demanding removal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Trinamool staged demonstrations in Odisha, Punjab, Bihar, Manipur, Tripura, Assam and Jharkhand, besides West Bengal and the national capital, denouncing Modi's November 8 decision of spiking Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 notes.

"Trinamool is organising nationwide protest against Modi Babu's shameless flop-show (demonetisation)," Banerjee, the West Bengal Chief Minister said in Kolkata.

While her MPs in Delhi demonstrated sloganeering "Modi Hatao Desh Bachao" (remove Modi, save the country), Banerjee, addressing an event in Bengal, said the situation in the country was "worse than Emergency" under Modi.

Besides the note ban, she took on Modi over the arrests of two Trinamool MPs and dubbed the CBI as the "Conspiracy Bureau of Investigation".

"I haven't seen such a vengeful government in my life. They have started a Conspiracy Bureau of Investigation," said Banerjee in Bengal's Burdwan district.

"Modi may arrest all of us ... and build prisons throughout the country. We do not care," she said, referring to the arrests of her party Lok Sabha members Tapas Paul and Sudip Bandyopadhyay for their alleged complicity in a chit fund scam.

Banerjee, who has been at the forefront in opposing the note-ban, insisted "vendetta politics" cannot deter Trinamool from talking about the common man's miseries.

"After two months of demonetisation, the common man keeps suffering. Farmers are suffering, daily wagers are starving, while he (Modi) and his aides are having a gala time," she said.

"The current situation is worse than the Emergency. Two months of Modi's note ban has spelt doom for the people. Bengal has lost revenue worth Rs 5,500 crore in two months," she said and urged President Pranab Mukherjee to intervene and "save the country".

In Kolkata, Trinamool MLAs and activists held demonstration outside the Reserve Bank of India and the CGO Complex which houses the regional offices of the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate.

Demonstrating in Delhi, some 34 Trinamool MPs called for setting up of a "National Government".

"Even after two months of the draconian decision, countless people across the country continue to suffer, while over a 100 people have lost their lives. Modi's removal is a must to save the country. A National Government should be formed at the Centre," said Trinamool MP Sultan Ahmed said.

Banerjee on January 6 called for the President Mukherjee's intervention and mooted a National Government headed by BJP veteran L.K. Advani or Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley or Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh.

"The pressure tactics and vendetta politics cannot deter us. Our fight against demonetisation and Centre's conspiracy will continue," former Union Minister Saugata Roy said at the Delhi.

Meanwhile, Bandyopadhyay, whose custody was extended on the day, by a court in Odisha, said: "They won't release me before the budget session gets over."

IANS