Trinamool Congress vows to keep fighting against centre's 'atrocities'

As our supremo Mamata Banerjee had opposed the centre's decision of demonetisation, vendetta politics will intensify in the coming days.

Subscribe to Oneindia News

Kolkata Jan 1 Trinamool Congress will keep fighting against the Central government's "atrocities" till it become a major force at the central level, party Vice President Mukul Roy said on Sunday.

mukul roy
Trinamool Congress leader Mukul Roy talks to media as he comes out after a meeting with party supremo Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata. PTI Photo by Ashok Bhaumik.

"Trinamool Congress will keep fighting against the atrocities of the Central government until it becomes a major force at the centre," Roy told the reporters on a programme celebrating the 19th foundation day of the party.

"As our supremo Mamata Banerjee had opposed the centre's decision of demonetisation, vendetta politics will intensify in the coming days. But this cannot restrain us from opposing the anti-people decision. Our party will not stop until and unless we play a decisive role in national politics in the coming days. In 2019, TMC will play a major role in government formation by uniting opposition forces," he added.

The announcement came at the time when Trinamool MP Tapas Paul was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation for his alleged involvement in the Rose Valley chit fund scam. The West Bengal ruling party repeatedly alleged the central government of doing "vendetta politics" for their protest against central government's demonetisation move.

IANS

Read more about:

trinamool congress, government, mamata banerjee, demonetisation, west bengal, central bureau of investigation

Story first published: Monday, January 2, 2017, 0:06 [IST]
Other articles published on Jan 2, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...
 