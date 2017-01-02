Trinamool Congress vows to keep fighting against centre's 'atrocities'

Kolkata Jan 1 Trinamool Congress will keep fighting against the Central government's "atrocities" till it become a major force at the central level, party Vice President Mukul Roy said on Sunday.

"As our supremo Mamata Banerjee had opposed the centre's decision of demonetisation, vendetta politics will intensify in the coming days. But this cannot restrain us from opposing the anti-people decision. Our party will not stop until and unless we play a decisive role in national politics in the coming days. In 2019, TMC will play a major role in government formation by uniting opposition forces," he added.

The announcement came at the time when Trinamool MP Tapas Paul was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation for his alleged involvement in the Rose Valley chit fund scam. The West Bengal ruling party repeatedly alleged the central government of doing "vendetta politics" for their protest against central government's demonetisation move.

IANS