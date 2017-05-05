Tribal woman sells her kid for Rs 200 in Tripura

Gandachara, May 5: A tribal woman in Gandachara of Tripura had been reported to have sold her child for just Rs 200.

According to reports, the woman under Below Poverty Line section is believed to have sold her kid to an auto driver identified as Danshai alias Babla, a resident of Lakshmipur ADC village of the state. The incident took place on April 13.

According to reports, the husband of the woman had confessed about the incident when the villagers frequently asked about the child. Khanajoy Reang, husband of the tribal woman had said that he asserted his wife not to sell the kid but learned she did the opposite for the sake of daily basis expenses.

Reang also said that the incident took place around 15-20 days ago.

He added that the issue was raised with the head of the village and decided to get the child back but the family in the village refused to give the baby and said they would only give to the biological mother only.

In the meanwhile, the social welfare and social education department had assured that it is making all efforts to bring the child to its biological parents.

Then again, a local child development project officer too said that he is aware of the incident assured the same through child line.

It is to remind that this incident took place just after 15 days when a woman sold her 11-day baby for Rs 5000 to bear the cost of her husband's treatment Ranga Tilla of Haldia ADC village under Teliamura police station in West Tripura.

In two years, four similar incidents of child selling by poor have taken place in Tripura, said a report.

OneIndia News