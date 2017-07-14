Tribal rally turns violent in West Bengal, buildings set on fire

Raiganj, July 14: A rally taken out by Adivasis to protest against the alleged rape of four tribal girls turned violent today, seting fire to buildings and damaging vehicles here in Raiganj town.

The police said that a number of tribal groups called the rally to protest against the rape of four Adivasi girls here on July 9.

When the rally was passing through the town, some of the protesters turned violent and set ablaze a number of buildings and damaged some vehicles, according to the police.

The police said it already booked three persons in connection with the alleged rape.

PTI