Transgenders create ruckus at a Meerut hospital in Uttar Pradesh

Transgenders created ruckus at a Meerut hospital in Uttar Pradesh as councillor from their community who suffered bullet injuries passed away on Thursday. The miscreants opened gunfire on the former councilor Haji Fakro near the DK factory in Shyamnagar in Meerut.

Transgender community members thronged the hospital demanding justice to the deceased member. Police were seen struggling to manage the situation. Meerut police said some people had spread rumours that the bullet was still inside the body due to negligence of hospital authorities.

#WATCH: Transgenders created ruckus at a Meerut hospital as councillor from their community suffering bullet injuries passed away yesterday pic.twitter.com/iKt7ozkuo1 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 19, 2017

Crimes are on the rise in Uttar Pradesh. This incident shows even councillor is not safe in the state. It may be reaclled that, in a shocking incident, two jewellers were shot dead and two others critically injured in an attack by unknown assailants on Monday in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh. According to reports, the assailants attacked the jewellers around 8 pm and sped away with Rs one crore jewellry. The attack on jewellers occurred on the night after the Uttar Pradesh assembly's first session was disrupted by opposition parties over deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

OneIndia News