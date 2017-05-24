Tral township will be developed to boost tourism: Mehbooba Mufti

Srinagar, May 24: The state government is planning to develop militancy-affected Tral township in Pulwama district to give tourism in the area a big boost, Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti said on Tuesday.

Interacting with a delegation from the south Kashmir town, she said that Shikargah will be connected with the famous tourist resort of Pahalgam through a trekking route which will boost tourism in the area.

Tral, considered a militancy hotbed, is hometown of slain Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani whose killing in July last year triggered an unrest in the Valley. His successor Zakir Musa, who recently quit Hizbul Mujahideen, also hails from the town.

"The area is being connected to Pahalgam through a trekking route and a road to make it a part of a bigger tourist circuit which would boost the local economy," the chief minister said.

She said that "the road network in the area is being improved and upgraded with widening and macadamisation and the Nawdal- Tral road is being widened to enhance connectivity with neighbouring areas."

On the demand of the delegation, Mehbooba directed upgradation of the local health centre to a well-equipped hospital so that the people of the area do not have to travel distances in case of emergencies.

They also sought setting up of a skill development institute to impart technical education to the youth of the area, an official spokesperson said.

"Tral has remained far away from the developmental roadmap of successive governments over the last many decades. This government is sensitive to the needs and difficulties of the people of the area and appropriate steps are being taken to put Tral on the developmental plane of the state," Mehbooba said.

Famous picnic spots in the vicinity include Shikargah, Aripal and Hajan. The area is known for its 82 springs, including hot water springs which remain hot in winter and cold in summer.

PTI