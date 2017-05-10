Train tickets now delivered home, IRCTC introduces cash on delivery

All you need to do is this

A customer will have to do a one-time registration for availing cash on delivery as a payment option. They will have to tender either Aadhaar or PAN card to avail this payment option. The option has additional charges of Rs 90 plus sales tax for transactions up to Rs 5,000 and Rs 120 plus tax for transactions over Rs 5,000. In the case of refusal or cancellation before delivery, the customer will have to pay cancellation and delivery charges.