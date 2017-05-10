Train tickets now delivered home, IRCTC introduces cash on delivery

The next time you book a train ticket online, it could land at your doorstep. The IRCTC has introduced 'pay on delivery' option for its customers. Not only will you be able to pay for tickets prior or on delivery, you can now get your tickets delivered to your doorstep.
Doorstep delivery of train tickets
The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation will now allow passengers to book train tickets online without having to pay touts and travel agents. For those passengers who depend on travel agents to plan, book and keep their tickets ready, this move will work like magic. With tickets finding their way to the comfort of your house, the IRCTC hopes that more passengers shift to online booking of tickets.
IRCTC's cash on delivery option
Tickets can be booked on a 'pay on delivery' basis on the IRCTC's website or mobile app.All you have to do is register yourself and book tickets online. IRCTC just broadened its customer service base with the move. While digital payments through internet banking, credit and debit cards was the norm so far, the IRCTC has now introduced payment option of cash on delivery.
From queues to digital platform
The IRCTC hopes that the move will help passengers dependent on travel agents as well as railway reservation counters to move to the online platform. The measure is being looked at as cost-effective while reducing wastage of time and energy in long reservation queues.
All you need to do is this
A customer will have to do a one-time registration for availing cash on delivery as a payment option. They will have to tender either Aadhaar or PAN card to avail this payment option. The option has additional charges of Rs 90 plus sales tax for transactions up to Rs 5,000 and Rs 120 plus tax for transactions over Rs 5,000. In the case of refusal or cancellation before delivery, the customer will have to pay cancellation and delivery charges.
OneIndia News