Traders protest GST: Shut markets in Bhopal, halt train in Kanpur

Traders stopped a train in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur on Friday to protest the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax, the biggest tax overhaul since Independence.

Meanwhile, all major markets in Madhya Pradesh's capital Bhopal closed in protest of the new tax regime.

MP: Business traders called for a bandh protesting against implementation of GST, all major markets in Bhopal to remain shut today pic.twitter.com/xVNiw8YgP4 — ANI (@ANI_news) June 30, 2017

Traders stop 4102 Jhansi Express train in protest against #GST in Kanpur pic.twitter.com/wKOXOYBBPr — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) June 30, 2017

Traders in Ghaziabad to downed shutters to press for amendments in certain provisions of the GST. The Uttar Pradesh Udhyog Vyapar Mandal has called for the strike demanding that the provisions of GST be made more "traders-friendly"."Option of filing GST return must be quarterly. No trader should be prosecuted in case of any error in documentation and only pecuniary fine should be imposed. Also, GST should be fixed at 15 per cent only," said the state president of UPUVM, Subhash Chabda.

The GST regime be launched tonight in Parliament at an event that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Pranab Mukherjee will attend, and which has already been compared to the night on which Jawaharlal Nehru delivered his famous "tryst with destiny" speech.

