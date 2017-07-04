Traders protest against GST outside J&K assembly in Srinagar

Jammu and Kashmir Legislative assembly is all set to hold a Special Session on Tuesday at Srinagar to move resolution on adoption of the Goods and Services Tax. The government missed the June 30 deadline to pass the GST in the state assembly. The PDP-BJP-led government, however, is attempting to form consensus with opposition parties to pass the bill in the House.

Meanwhile, Traders staged protest against GST outside the Secretariat in Srinagar ahead of first day assembly session. Terming the GST as 'Government Saving Tax', JKPCC Chief, G A Mir on Monday said that PDP-BJP government is trying every bid to implement the law here to save their chair.

The GST Bill has been passed by all states and union territories, except for Jammu & Kashmir. Earlier, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, on being asked about the Opposition to GST in the Valley, said, "GST will be beneficial for people in Jammu & Kashmir. I am hopeful that all political parties would be able to clear their doubts soon. GST would only ensure prosperity for the consumers, traders and businessmen in the Valley."

GST was rolled-out on Friday midnight by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Pranab Mukherjee in the Parliament. The taxation mechanism replaces all forms of incumbent indirect taxes across the nation.

OneIndia News