Trader his wife and son shot dead in UP

A trader was shot dead along with his wife and son at Sitapur in Uttar Pradesh. The motive was money, police say. The police say after shooting all three persons, the assailants fled with cash.

The incident took place on Tuesday night. The assailants according to the police got wind of the fact that the trader had cash on him. The police say that the incident took place outside the trader's house in Sitapur. The son who was also shot dead was 25 years old, the police also said.

The police have cordoned off the area. It is still unclear as to how much cash the assailants fled with. Further investigations are on.

OneIndia News