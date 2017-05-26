Tracking Modi Sarkar@3

It has been three years since Narendra Modi took over as Prime Minster. It has been an eventful three years and several measures have been announced. How has the Modi sarkar @3 fared? Nitin Mehta and Pranav Gupta track the developments and measures undertaken by the Modi government in the past three years.

(Nitin Mehta is Managing Partner, Ranniti Consulting and Research. Pranav Gupta is an independent researcher)

Last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had declared that the government seeks to double farmer incomes by 2022. There is little doubt that this is an ambitious objective and requires a multi-pronged strategy by the government.

Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) is one of the flagship programmes of the Modi government. The scheme was launched in May 2016, with the aim of providing 5 crore LPG connections to BPL families over the next three years.

A recent study on the Indian Youth by Delhi based Centre for the Study of Developing Society reveals that unemployment is the biggest concern of the Indian youth today. Providing employment to millions of youngsters who enter the job market every year was one of the foremost pre-election promises of the Modi government.

A key pillar of the Prime Minister's Swachh Bharat programme is providing each household access to toilet and eliminating open defecation. In his first Independence Day address to the nation, he had shared his resolve of achieving a 'Clean India' by 2019, the 150th birth anniversary year of Mahatma Gandhi.

Several media reports have been discussing Aadhaar and its misuse of late. People may have differing views, but it is important that the facts about Aadhaar are clearly understood.

Direct Cash Transfers are increasingly emerging as a key instrument of delivering social welfare benefits around the world. Has Modi Government done anything different in realising the true potential of DBT? What has been the progress on DBT under PM Modi?

