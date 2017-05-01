Tourist woman alleges molestation by paragliding pilot, FIR registered

An FIR has been registered by Himachal Pradesh on Monday against a paragliding pilot in connection with an alleged molestation complaint filed by a woman tourist.

According to reports, a woman from Mumbai has alleged molestation by a paraglider pilot during her visit to Kangra valley. An FIR has been registered against the pilot under section 354 of Indian Penal Code. The police told ANI that they received an online complaint from the alleged victim.

Superintendent of Police, Sanjeev Gandhi, said, "The women in her complaint alleged that the paragliding pilot molested her during a tandem paragliding flight. An FIR has been lodged against the accused pilot under section 354 IPC.

"Alleged person is being interrogated and all aspects are being examined. The statement of complainant is recorded and investigation will be completed very soon, " Gandhi added.

Until the charges against him are verified the identity of the accused cannot be revealed, said Himachal Pradesh Police.

OneIndia News