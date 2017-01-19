Torn kurta, no problem: BJP youth wing in K'taka couriers new shirt to Rahul Gandhi

Bengaluru, Jan 19: Days after All India Congress Committee vice president Rahul Gandhi displayed his torn kurta at a public gathering, members of the Bharatiya Janata Party's youth wing in Karnataka have couriered him a brand new shirt.

Members of the Ranebennur unit of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha sent Rahul Gandhi a shirt in response to the Congress leader's jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They even went on Facebook live to telecast the couriering of the shirt.

"Rahul said his Kurta was torn. We are sure he didn't have any more after withdrawing only Rs 4,000 during demonetisation drive. We couriered him a new white shirt so he doesn't have to wear torn ones," said Uday, a member of the organisation.

Rahul Gandhi had, at a meeting in Uttarakhand, claimed that his Kurta was torn but one could never find the prime minister wearing a torn kurta.

OneIndia News