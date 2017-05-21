Top Hizbul leader trapped by security forces in Kashmir

Top Hizbul Mujahideen commander Riyaz Naikoo was on Sunday trapped by the security forces in Kashmir. However, the government cordonedd off the area in Malangpora and Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to sources, intermediate firing was going on in Malangpora Pulwama of Kashmir where one or two militants were believed to be trapped on Saturday night.

Government forces on Saturday launched a cordon and search operation in Behak forest area of Handwara in North Kashmir's Kupwara district.

Official sources said that acting on tip off, a joint team of army and SOG cordoned off the Behak area.

Forces also fired few warning shots towards the suspected spot, however when reports last came in the combing operation was going on.

OneIndia News