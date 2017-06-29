‘Too little too late,’ tweets Rahul on PM Modi’s remark on gau rakshakas

New Delhi, June 29: The Congress on Thursday dismissed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's warning to those killing people in the name of cow protection as nothing but an eyewash and yet another publicity stunt.

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi said the prime minister's remarks that killings in the name of cow protection was not acceptable, were "too little too late" and these words meant nothing as actions outdo them.

At the AICC briefing, senior Congress spokesperson Ghulam Nabi Azad dubbed Modi's remarks as "yet another publicity stunt" which had "no meaning". He said the remarks have come after "public pressure" in the wake of yesterday's countrywide protests against lynchings.

The Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha said BJP state governments or the prime minister did not act against anyone in the last three years.

"This statement has no meaning. It is an eyewash and we don't believe in it. This is all just eyewash. Nobody has faith in this statement. When they will punish them, then we will see," he said.

"They merely stated on television and told their own people to continue doing what they were and no one will ask," Azad said, lamenting that not even an FIR has been lodged against those who have been seen on television committing such acts.

Addressing a public meeting in Ahmedabad to mark the centenary of Mahatma Gandhi's Sabarmati ashram, Modi said killing people on the pretext of protecting cows is not acceptable and warned that no one has the right to take law into his hands.

He said indulging in violence in the name of "gau bhakti" goes fully against the ideals of the Father of the Nation.

Voicing his concern over the spate of incidents of lynching and violence over cow protection, he said nothing would will be achieved from such acts.

