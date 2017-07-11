Tomatoes in Mumbai are costlier than chicken in Kerala

Rs 100 at some retail markets and Rs 65-75 in wholesale markets is the current rate of tomatoes per kg. Incidentally, the essential kitchen commodity is now costlier than chicken in Kerala that has been capped at Rs 87 per kg.

Unseasonal rains in producer states like Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh have led to skyrocketing of prices. Just a month ago prices of tomatoes had crashed drastically and were being sold at Re 1 per kg. During the mass farmers agitation in Maharashtra, tonnes of tomatoes were dumped on the roads in protest by farmers. Acute shortage of the same commodity now has returned to haunt consumers. In the last two weeks, tomato prices have been a drastic increase across the country.

While select tomatoes are being sold at Rs 100 to 110 per kg in select markets in Mumbai like Sion, Andheri and Ghatkopar, it is being sold for Rs 80 to 90 in other parts of Maharashtra. In Bengaluru it is being sold at Rs 79-85 per kg. Tomato is being sold at Rs 75 per kg in Kolkata, Rs 70 in Delhi, Rs 60 in Chennai. Prices are expected to remain high at least for the next two weeks, after which, traders hope that the receding rain in producer states will put an end to production and supply problems.

OneIndia News