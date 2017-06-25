Hyderabad: Tollywood actor Ravi Teja's brother dies in road accident

Tollywood actor Ravi Teja's brother B Bharath Raj died after his car hit a parked lorry in outer ring road, Hyderabad last night.

The incident happened at around 10.10 pm when Bharat was driving alone in his red Skoda sedan from Shamshabad to Gachibowli. Due to high speed collision, the front portion of the car was completely damaged and his entire body was smashed.

Bharat, who also acted in a few Telugu movies was earlier arrested by Hyderabad police for possession Cocaine.

At Chennamma hotel near Kotwalguda in Shamshabad, Bharat's car rammed into a parked truck from behind. Bharat's body was beyond recognition. Police couldn't identify the victim until Sunday morning since the face was smashed completely. However, the body has been shifted to Osmania hospital for the postmortem.

OneIndia News