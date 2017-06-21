Today, it is also World Music Day!

Mumbai, Jun 21: Fete de la Musique or World Music Day 2017 (not to be confused with International Music Day) is being celebrated today, June 21. This musical event falls on the same day as International Yoga Day and is widely celebrated in the world. Although PM Modi's intiative has taken Yoga to an international event across the globe, World Music Day has a long way to catch up in India and is slowly gaining popularity.

Mumbai Celebrations

Over 300 students from different schools in Mumbai city learnt the roots of Indian classical music and its fusion with western music through a workshop on the occasion of World Music Day today.

The workshop, 'Raagatronic', was headed by Tabla player Swarupa Ananth, disciple of Ustad Allarakha sahib and Ustad Zakir Hussain and flautist Sriram Sampath, disciple of eminent flute maestro Pandit Ronu Majumdar.

Bringing together the best of Indian classical and fusion music, the workshop showed students the blend of traditional and contemporary sounds. "Through our workshop we aim to share our experiences with the students, demonstrating how we use the best of both worlds; ethnic and contemporary culture to create our own brand of music, 'Ethnotronic'," Shriram and Swarupa of Filter Coffee, an Ethnotronic band, said.

In addition to these events, there are various shows and events planned by music companies and radio stations. While each radio station has their own set of contests for celebrating the musical world, T-series has announced that they will be releasing their mix tape on World Music Day to make it much more entertaining.

Bengaluru Celebrations

Although Bengaluru city was a little damp to celebrate World Music Day. The city saw some events which were hitting all the right notes when it comes to celebrating the festival of music.

In honour of World Music Day, the festival 'Fête de la Musique 2017' ping-ponged from one musical genre to the next. The stage welcomed bands from various walks of life that had the audience either head-banging, clapping in beat, swaying their hands in the air or singing along.

Talking to Oneinida, a budding music director Aditya Bhardwaj said, " I had no idea that it was World Music Day today, all I was watching today was people including our PM, teachers and school kids were performing yoga. I hope by next year, we will celebrate World Music Day as well."

We hope music day will also find its way just like the yoga day did in the coming years.

Oneindia News