To strengthen 'weak' BJP in TN, Amit Shah wants Rajinikanth to join the saffron party

New Delhi, May 24: Although it is still not clear whether Rajinikanth would join politics or not, the Bharatiya Janata Party very much want the veteran actor to join them to strengthen its base in Tamil Nadu.

After Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, the BJP president Amit Shah welcomed the 66-year-old actor to join the saffron party after he recently hinted at joining politics.

In an interview to CNN-News18, Shah admitted that the party was weak in the state.

"We welcome every good individual in the party. The final decision has to be taken by Rajinikanth ji," Shah said.

"As of now, our party is weak in the state. We will publicise the central government's policies and good governance to improve our base in the state."

Only two days ago, Gadkari commenting on Rajinikanth's possible entry into politics, said, "He is welcome in politics and it is my request to him to think about the BJP. There is an appropriate place for him in the BJP."

"These are all important political questions. Neither am I the authority nor am I the decision maker. The party president and party parliament board will make a decision," Gadkari said about the kind of position to be offered to the actor by the BJP.

Recently, the Kabali actor told his fans at a meeting in Chennai that it is "the god's will" if he would join politics or not. The superstar clarified that if he ever joins politics he would keep "bad" people away from him.

Since that time speculations are rife that Rajinikanth might join the saffron party as he shares good rapport with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

However, when he was asked if he was joining the BJP, Rajinikanth decided not to answer the query of the reporters. Many, including his old friends, say that the actor is planning to float a new party to make his entry into politics.

OneIndia News