To get a BJP ticket, this is the survey you need to pass

Karnataka BJP chief, B S Yeddyurappa said that a survey would be conducted by an external agency before tickets are distributed for the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections. Yeddyurappa however did not go on to reveal the exact details of what the survey would be and also the factors that would be taken into account.

The entire process would be set into motion when BJP's National President Amit Shah arrives in Karnataka on August 3. He will be in Bengaluru till the 5th of August during which the election process would be set into motion.

A highly placed source informed OneIndia that the survey would be a standard process. The party would assess the candidate first. The survey would include a report from the respective constituency.

This would be include the acceptability of the candidate in the constituency, the work he or she has done. The accessibility of the candidate to the people and of course the winnability factor would also be taken into account, the source also added.

Tough going:

The source further added that this time around the candidate selection process and the scrutiny behind it would be very strict. The BJP wants the best candidate who can assure of a certain win. We want to leave nothing to chance the source further added.

In May there was a report that a secret survey was ordered through a private agency. The source added that the new survey as pointed out by Yeddyurappa would be the one taken into account. The survey would make more sense now as the elections are fast approaching, he further added.

War Room:

When asked if the Shah visit in August would see the setting of a BJP war room, the source said that it was not finalised as yet. A war room would be set up and it would be run by the Karnataka unit of the BJP.

The central leadership would oversee it, but a major chunk of the work would be conducted by the local leaders. There is no plan on imposing the central leadership on the state, he also added.

Further he also added that the reports that Amit Shah had rented out a house near the Bengaluru International Airport were false. He will stay at the party office in Bengaluru. Why would he take up a house on rent near the airport. Moreover it is not feasible for people to go that far when the party has an office in the central part of Bengaluru, he also added.

Vistarak initiative:

Party president, Amit Shah has launched the vistarak initiaitve. He will visit every state and Union Territory as part of this programme which would mean it would be a comprehensive travel programme.

He will be in Karanataka as part of the same programme between August 3 and 5. The programme is underway and the last stop over was at Pondicherry. The Karnataka programme would include other engagements as well.

As part of the programme he will spend time at the booth level and also enrolling members at the same level. He would also review booth committees and form new ones wherever needed.

OneIndia News