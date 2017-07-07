To counter Indian Army, Lashkar, Jaish, Hizbul to fight as one entity

As the Kashmir Valley will witness the completion of one year since Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Burhan Wani died, an Intelligence Bureau dossier speaks of 200 terrorists being trained in Pakistan. What is interesting is that the three major terrorist groups Lashkar-e-Tayiba, Jaish-e-Mohammad and Hizbul Mujahideen would now function as one solitary unit.

The dossier in the possession of OneIndia speaks about the new routes that terrorists are looking to take from Pakistan in a bid to enter India. The dossier states that there are at least 200 terrorists who are being trained in Paksitan in a bid to be launched in Kashmir.

What is interesting is that the terrorists of the Lashkar-e-Tayiba, Jaish-e-Mohammad and the Hizbul Mujahideen are training under one roof. They are planning a major attack in India an IB officer said. The training camps have been set up in Deosai Park at Gilgit-Baltistan in Pakistan occupied Kashmir.

The three terrorist groups decided to come together as one entity in a bid to pool in resources. They feel if all three groups operate together then it would be a stronger force. Moreover they felt the need to be stronger as the Indian Army is in a clean up mode after the centre gave them a free hand.

Once the training is complete, they would look to infiltrate into Kashmir through new routes. The usual route in the west and north are blocked. Hence they would look to come in through Kargil and Drass sectors in Ladakh. These routes would not be easy owing to their inhospitable conditions.

OneIndia News