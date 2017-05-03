To bring Mallya back, CBI team has to convince court, " it is not political"

A team of the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate will convey that the Vijay Mallya case is not a politically motivated one. This is an important argument that needs to be put-forth since Mallya would raise that as a defence when arguments commence later this month.

The CBI and the ED are not parties to the extradition arguments in the court. The team would however provide the required material to the Crown Prosecution Service. The point that the agencies would want the CPS to drive hard is that this is not a politically motivated case. It is a case of financial fraud and hence the extradition becomes absolutely necessary, the CPS would argue.

Mallya on the other hand would argue on May 17 that he is a victim of political agenda. The UK's Crown Prosecution Service which will argue on behalf of the Indian authorities will not only have to justify the charges against him, but also demonstrate that the case is not politically motivated.

Mallya's lawyers on the other hand would demonstrate that this entire episode is politically motivated.

Mallya's legal team would also tell the court that the extradition is politically motivated and if the same is granted then it would amount to human rights violation.

His legal team would also state that he would not get justice if he has to stand trial in India. They would say that they do not trust the judicial system in India because the case on hand itself is politically motivated and agenda driven.

India on the other hand would have to put up a strong case. Apart from the legal arguments, India will also have to make use of all diplomatic channels to ensure that the case goes in their favour.

OneIndia News